Previous
Next
Spaghetti bolognese by turtlefanatic
12 / 365

Spaghetti bolognese

Lunch in Kilkeel’s new Italian restaurant. Farro.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Elizabeth Hanna

@turtlefanatic
Retired Parish Priest living at the foot of the Mourne Mountains in Kilkeel, County Down. Many pictures will be of Rock my lurcher. My first photo...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact