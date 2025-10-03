Previous
Shades of green. by turtlefanatic
15 / 365

Shades of green.

Mixing colours … without using green paint!
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Elizabeth Hanna

@turtlefanatic
Retired Parish Priest living at the foot of the Mourne Mountains in Kilkeel, County Down. Many pictures will be of Rock my lurcher. My first photo...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Interesting. Welcome to the group.
October 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact