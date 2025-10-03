Sign up
Previous
15 / 365
Shades of green.
Mixing colours … without using green paint!
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
1
1
Elizabeth Hanna
@turtlefanatic
Retired Parish Priest living at the foot of the Mourne Mountains in Kilkeel, County Down. Many pictures will be of Rock my lurcher.
Photo Details
Tags
green.
,
colour
,
watercolour.
,
chart.
Dorothy
ace
Interesting. Welcome to the group.
October 3rd, 2025
