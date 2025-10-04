Previous
Next
Harvest thanksgiving by turtlefanatic
16 / 365

Harvest thanksgiving

Harvest service in Clonallon Church
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Elizabeth Hanna

@turtlefanatic
Retired Parish Priest living at the foot of the Mourne Mountains in Kilkeel, County Down. Many pictures will be of Rock my lurcher. My first photo...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Aimee Ann
Lovely capture
October 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact