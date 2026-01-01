Sign up
1 / 365
Goodbye until next year
We have had this fake tree for over 20 years. It’s not the best tree in the world, but it’s part of the family now so we can’t part with it.
See you next year little tree!
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Tags
tree
,
christmas
