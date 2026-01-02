Previous
2nd January Tyne Bridge by twiglet
2 / 365

2nd January Tyne Bridge

I had lunch with a friend then had a walk along the Quayside in Newcastle.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
