Previous
3rd January and it's snowing! by twiglet
3 / 365

3rd January and it's snowing!

My cat Jolie, loves so sit on the back of the chair and look out of the window. She is quite blind now, but when it is bright like today, she sees a lot better.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Emma78

@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact