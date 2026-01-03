Sign up
3 / 365
3 / 365
3rd January and it's snowing!
My cat Jolie, loves so sit on the back of the chair and look out of the window. She is quite blind now, but when it is bright like today, she sees a lot better.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Emma78
@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
Tags
snow
