A very Geordie poster by twiglet
I was on my way to the post office when I spotted this poster. It made me laugh.
I live in the north east of England, on the coast, so there are loads of gulls.
I am not from here originally,
so I don’t speak Geordie ( Newcastle dialect) but this poster is full of the lingo.
For those not familiar with vocabulary I will translate.
1. Radgie - agressive person or in this case, animal. He’s gan raggie, means he has gone crazy/aggressive.
2. Tabs - cigerettes ( UK word)
3.Divent fret pet - Don’t worry .

6th January 2026

