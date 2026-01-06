A very Geordie poster

I was on my way to the post office when I spotted this poster. It made me laugh.

I live in the north east of England, on the coast, so there are loads of gulls.

I am not from here originally,

so I don’t speak Geordie ( Newcastle dialect) but this poster is full of the lingo.

For those not familiar with vocabulary I will translate.

1. Radgie - agressive person or in this case, animal. He’s gan raggie, means he has gone crazy/aggressive.

2. Tabs - cigerettes ( UK word)

3.Divent fret pet - Don’t worry .



