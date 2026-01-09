Sign up
9 / 365
Post it notes 9th Jan
This is for mundane challenge. I wanted the gaps between the notes to be of equal distance but they were not playing nicely.
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
Emma78
@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
mundane-post-it-notes
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
looks like you had fun making the image even if they weren't playing nice
January 9th, 2026
