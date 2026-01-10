Previous
Jolie cat stole my phone again by twiglet
She loves taking selfies. She can’t grip the phone well with paws so they are always a bit off centre. Like me, she needs more practice.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Emma78

@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
