Previous
11th January Home grown winter vegetables by twiglet
11 / 365

11th January Home grown winter vegetables

My husband has an allotment and this was his harvest today. Not bad! I'll be making a nice Sunday roast with these.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Emma78

@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact