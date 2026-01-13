Sign up
12 / 365
12th January spooky stairs
I have lived in this house for just over a year and the other night, I came downstairs with my phone torch on. I was thrilled by the shadows on the wall made by the banister. It reminded me of an old horror film like Psycho.
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
1
1
Emma78
@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
12
photos
9
followers
10
following
3% complete
Tags
shadows
Babs
ace
Well spotted it looks fabulous fav
January 13th, 2026
