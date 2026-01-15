Previous
January 15th Toe Beans! by twiglet
January 15th Toe Beans!

Jolie Cat sleeps on my desk when I work, and the sun was falling on her little paws. My camera was there, I couldn't resist.
@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
Photo Details

Paul J ace
Nice shot. I see you keep her claws nicely trimmed.
January 15th, 2026  
