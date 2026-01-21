Previous
The boss being demanding. by twiglet
21 / 365

The boss being demanding.

She was not for settling down. When I work, she sometimes sleeps next to me, but when she’s up, that’s it. She’ll stand in front of the computer screen so I can’t do anymore work, and she’ll demand I go downstairs and fill up her food bowl. Meow!
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

