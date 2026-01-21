Sign up
21 / 365
The boss being demanding.
She was not for settling down. When I work, she sometimes sleeps next to me, but when she’s up, that’s it. She’ll stand in front of the computer screen so I can’t do anymore work, and she’ll demand I go downstairs and fill up her food bowl. Meow!
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
Emma78
@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
21st January 2026 3:46pm
Tags
cat
,
greedy
,
distracting
