Previous
Gary, in Lego form by twiglet
27 / 365

Gary, in Lego form

A few Valentine's Day ago, I bought these Lego men for my husband Gary, as a little gift. He is a gardener, gamer and bee keeper, so these three represent all his hobbies.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Emma78

@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact