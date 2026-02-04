Previous
4th Feb My walk home by twiglet
4th Feb My walk home

On my way home from the pub.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Emma78

@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
9% complete

