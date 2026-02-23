Previous
23rd Feb Snow Globe by twiglet
53 / 365

23rd Feb Snow Globe

23rd February 2026

Emma78

@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
14% complete

Babs ace
So pretty
February 23rd, 2026  
