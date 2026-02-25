Previous
25th Feb Teddy, my dad’s dog. by twiglet
25th Feb Teddy, my dad’s dog.

He pushes the ball with his nose and waits for you to throw it. He would repeat this, all day and all night if you let him. He is cute and funny.
