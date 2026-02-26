Sign up
56 / 365
Skipping - 1950s
This is a photo of my mum and her siblings skipping in their back garden. My mum is the little girl and her brothers and sisters are a lot older than her. I love how much fun they are having.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
Emma78
@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
