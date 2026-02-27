Previous
Wallace and Gromit by twiglet
57 / 365

Wallace and Gromit

I’m visiting my mum in Preston, which is where the creator of Wallace and Gromit (Nick Park) is from. There is a big statue of the pair outside the market and there’s also the penguin round the corner looking as menacing as ever. Ha ha.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Emma78

@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
15% complete

Photo Details

Babs ace
This is fun. I bet lots of people will have their photo taken with Wallace and Gromit
February 28th, 2026  
Emma78
@onewing yes they do. They sit on the bench next to Gromit.
February 28th, 2026  
