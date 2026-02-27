Sign up
Previous
57 / 365
Wallace and Gromit
I’m visiting my mum in Preston, which is where the creator of Wallace and Gromit (Nick Park) is from. There is a big statue of the pair outside the market and there’s also the penguin round the corner looking as menacing as ever. Ha ha.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
2
0
Emma78
@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
57
photos
20
followers
16
following
15% complete
View this month »
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
27th February 2026 10:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
wallace
,
gromit
Babs
ace
This is fun. I bet lots of people will have their photo taken with Wallace and Gromit
February 28th, 2026
Emma78
@onewing
yes they do. They sit on the bench next to Gromit.
February 28th, 2026
