5th March growing by twiglet
64 / 365

5th March growing

And so it begins... Growing stuff on window sills, until they are big enough to be planted out.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Emma78

@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
17% complete

