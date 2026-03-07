Previous
Traffic going into Newcastle by twiglet
The traffic was building up slowly because Newcastle United were playing Manchester City at home. They unfortunately lost, so are out of the FA cup.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Emma78

@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
