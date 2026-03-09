Previous
The growing is getting more serious now. by twiglet
68 / 365

The growing is getting more serious now.

The grow lights have been turned on, and from the outside the house looks suspicious. The neighbours will either think we have a sunbed, we are growing wacky backy or the martians have landed. Ha ha!
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Emma78

@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
18% complete

Photo Details

