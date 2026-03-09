Sign up
68 / 365
The growing is getting more serious now.
The grow lights have been turned on, and from the outside the house looks suspicious. The neighbours will either think we have a sunbed, we are growing wacky backy or the martians have landed. Ha ha!
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
Emma78
@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
69
photos
21
followers
17
following
18% complete
View this month »
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
9th March 2026 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
