Previous
12th March, Spot the difference! by twiglet
71 / 365

12th March, Spot the difference!

I made this "Lego" cat a few years ago and it was my first "Lego" construction. It looks just like Jolie, so I had to buy it. It was very fiddly because each piece is one tiny square, unlike Lego, where there are many different sized blocks.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Emma78

@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact