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12th March, Spot the difference!
I made this "Lego" cat a few years ago and it was my first "Lego" construction. It looks just like Jolie, so I had to buy it. It was very fiddly because each piece is one tiny square, unlike Lego, where there are many different sized blocks.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
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Emma78
@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
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