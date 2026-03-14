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14th March Daffodil
I love it when the daffodils come out. Spring is finally here. I hope we have a good summer because the winter has rained and rained in the UK.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Emma78
@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
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Gary
Beautiful photo. So delicate looking. Nicely done.
March 16th, 2026
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