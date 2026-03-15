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15th March hands by twiglet
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15th March hands

One wedding anniversary I thought it would be a nice idea to make a model of our hands. It was fun, but I also think it's a bit creepy. Ha ha!
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Emma78

@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
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