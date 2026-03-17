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Waiting for the act by twiglet
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Waiting for the act

We went to watch a crazy comedian called Frankie Monroe last night. He’s very silly but also funny.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Emma78

@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
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