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The second day of rehersals. by twiglet
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The second day of rehersals.

Today we were “blocking” act 2. This means being told where to stand and what to do on stage.The director is sat in the middle onnthe seats and I am just watching, because it’s not my turn yet to go on yet.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Emma78

@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
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