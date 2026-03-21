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21st March - Bee inspections by twiglet
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21st March - Bee inspections

My husband inspected his bees for the first time since winter. The busy period starts soon, where he has to inspect them every week to make sure they are healthy, they have food and they aren't going to swarm.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Emma78

@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
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