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1st April 2026 Purple flower by twiglet
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1st April 2026 Purple flower

These are popping up all over the place.
1st April 2026 1st Apr 26

Emma78

@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
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