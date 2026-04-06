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Post Box Topper by twiglet
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Post Box Topper

There’s a post box near the theatre and a couple of ladies in wardrobe have crocheted this topper to advertise our play. I think it’s very cute.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Emma78

@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
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