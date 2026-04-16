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99 / 365
Rock Pool
We went for a dusk walk on the beach and the tide was out so there were loads of rocks visible. The patterns on the rocks were lovely.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Emma78
@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
16th April 2026 8:26pm
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Babs
ace
What a fabulous abstract it makes.
April 16th, 2026
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