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Somewhere over the rainbow. by twiglet
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Somewhere over the rainbow.

Had lunch with a friend and this rainbow appeared over the sea.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Emma78

@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
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