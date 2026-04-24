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Water Fountain by twiglet
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Water Fountain

We went to Stockton-On-Tees yesterday to watch Monty Don ( famous British gardener), talk about gardens around the UK. In the middle of the town, they had this fountain. It looked nice because it was sunny for once.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Emma78

@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
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