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121 / 365
1st May Blue Tit
We have bird box above our front door and the blue tits love it. I tried to take a picture of it flying out but it was too fast, so here it is going in.
I am way behind upload photos again!
1st May 2026
1st May 26
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Emma78
@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
1st May 2026 1:25pm
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