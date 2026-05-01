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1st May Blue Tit by twiglet
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1st May Blue Tit

We have bird box above our front door and the blue tits love it. I tried to take a picture of it flying out but it was too fast, so here it is going in.
I am way behind upload photos again!
1st May 2026 1st May 26

Emma78

@twiglet
I did this project in 2015-16 and in the process learnt a lot about my camera. I enjoyed being part of such a friendly community...
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