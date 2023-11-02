Previous
Delicate by twinoaks
16 / 365

Delicate

Bit like groundhog day really - new day, same subject.
Roll on the weekend and a bit of sport!
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

I wish

@twinoaks
I wish ... I could finish a 365 project ...
4% complete

