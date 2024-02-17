Previous
Salt of the earth by twinoaks
37 / 365

Salt of the earth

... really of the sea. Closeup of my sea salt grinder.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

I wish

@twinoaks
I wish ... I could finish a 365 project ...
10% complete

