41 / 365
41 / 365
Ooops
It seems my new neighbour is having problems getting his furniture into his new townhouse.
I am not gloating, just wondering if they looked at the place before saying yes.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
I wish
@twinoaks
I wish ... I could finish a 365 project ...
41
3
14
11% complete
