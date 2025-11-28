Sign up
Previous
67 / 365
Prowling the rough
This Matuku moana (White-faced heron) was searching for lunch on the 4th fairway at Howick Golf Club today.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
0
0
I wish
I wish ... I could finish a 365 project ...
Tags
birds
,
auckland
,
new zealand
,
white-faced heron
,
howick
,
matuku moana
