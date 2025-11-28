Previous
Prowling the rough by twinoaks
67 / 365

Prowling the rough

This Matuku moana (White-faced heron) was searching for lunch on the 4th fairway at Howick Golf Club today.
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

I wish

@twinoaks
I wish ... I could finish a 365 project ...
18% complete

