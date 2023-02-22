Previous
Faceless by twyles
68 / 365

Faceless

22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Tim Wyles

@twyles
18% complete

Granagringa ace
That's tantalizing as I go swirling in.....
February 22nd, 2023  
Madeleine Pennock
Intriguing ever decreasing patterns that are quite fascinating!
February 22nd, 2023  
