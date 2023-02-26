Previous
Mind Your Head! by twyles
4 / 365

Mind Your Head!

A stereoscopic image of the church in Upton-upon-Severn taken from the rugby club car park, opposite.

Cross your eyes and a third, middle image appears showing a 3D image with the church in the background and 5he height barrier popping out in the foreground…
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Tim Wyles

