4 / 365
Mind Your Head!
A stereoscopic image of the church in Upton-upon-Severn taken from the rugby club car park, opposite.
Cross your eyes and a third, middle image appears showing a 3D image with the church in the background and 5he height barrier popping out in the foreground…
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
Tim Wyles
ace
@twyles
1
2
3
4
Tags
stereoscopic
