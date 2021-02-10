Previous
Dreamy Fetch by tylersapir
Dreamy Fetch

The baseball lies comfortably next to my puppy Darcy, as he sleeps, dreaming of fetching the baseball outside when the weather is warmer.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Tyler Sapir

