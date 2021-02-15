Sign up
6 / 365
Fireball
Baseball warms up by the cozy fire after a big day on the field. He heats up and gets ready for his big game day tomorrow. He will whizz by, burning his competitors striking them out! STRIKE THREE!!!
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Tyler Sapir
@tylersapir
A grade 10 photographer exploring life with a baseball. Posting a picture everyday for my photography assignment! Excited to go on this journey...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
14th February 2021 9:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
