Fireball by tylersapir
6 / 365

Fireball

Baseball warms up by the cozy fire after a big day on the field. He heats up and gets ready for his big game day tomorrow. He will whizz by, burning his competitors striking them out! STRIKE THREE!!!
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Tyler Sapir

@tylersapir
A grade 10 photographer exploring life with a baseball. Posting a picture everyday for my photography assignment! Excited to go on this journey...
1% complete

