Graffiti Alley

While on a long walk home, baseball noticed some bright colours deep in an alley, he had to investigate. Baseball was hesitant at first, the alley seemed to be very sketchy with broken glass and cigarette butts on the floor, but baseball showed bravery and had to get a close look. Baseball was amazed by the bright colours of pink, purple, green and blue and had to get a picture. You can see that baseball got scuffed up from being dropped from a ledge that he just did not want to balance on. The bright colours of the graffiti on the wall in the background enlighten the image with their vibrant colours, while baseball sits studying the graffiti.