Luminosity

Baseball poses in his thrown of light. I really like this picture because of how the lighting gives baseball a luminescent glow. The position of the individual lights and their wires almost act and look like the outside border of the picture. The light also brings pop and contrast to baseball and the symbol on his front as well as the stiching. The different lights throughout the image catch the viewers eyes and the patterns of the coiled wires act as leading lines to baseball in the center or focus of the picture. These kinds of lights, or lights of this color or shade look very good on baseball as they bring out his true colors, scuffs and textures. The color of these specific lights gives baseball a unique tint, vibe and glow that normal sunlight or white lights couldn't provide or allow the viewer to recognize.