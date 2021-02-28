Previous
Ball N' Chain by tylersapir
Ball N' Chain

Baseball sits in an old antique fire hydrant at his favourite park. This is also puppy Darcy's favourite place to make a peepee! This photo is fairly simplistic, which makes it quite pleasing to the eye. The chain act as a frame to the ball as it cradles and brings comfort to baseball. The red color of the fire hydrant matches the red stitches of the baseball giving a simple theme of red. While the lighting shines in on the baseball and the hydrant from the left providing a slow glow and giving contrast to baseball and the fire hydrant.
Tyler Sapir

@tylersapir
A grade 10 photographer exploring life with a baseball. Posting a picture everyday for my photography assignment! Excited to go on this journey...
