Ball N' Chain

Baseball sits in an old antique fire hydrant at his favourite park. This is also puppy Darcy's favourite place to make a peepee! This photo is fairly simplistic, which makes it quite pleasing to the eye. The chain act as a frame to the ball as it cradles and brings comfort to baseball. The red color of the fire hydrant matches the red stitches of the baseball giving a simple theme of red. While the lighting shines in on the baseball and the hydrant from the left providing a slow glow and giving contrast to baseball and the fire hydrant.