Bookcase

One of the most unique features of the park is its elegant outdoor book exchange. Out on the perimeter of the park lies this bookcase filled with books. Strollers of the park may come as they please and pick up a book, but must leave a book in exchange. Baseball sits in the bookcase examining each book, trying to decide which one he will take this week. I really like this picture as the reflection in the glass of the background act as a double background of the image. Our main background being the books, but then the reflection of the glass flooding this main background with its sky setting, sunset lighting and tree branch covering. This picture has many perspectives or ways to look at it.