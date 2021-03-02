Goin' for a Swim

Baseball dips his toes in the water, but OWW!!! The water is freezing! It is the middle of the winter, now is not the time to take a swim in the lake, unless of course you are going for a polar bear plunge??? I really like the textures of the rocks leading up to baseball and how they are made of two shades of grey, a dark and light shade, giving an ancient vibe because of the discolouration. I also really like how the sun brightens the whole image and also gives a grainy effect, if you look closely you can see lines emerging from the sun in all directions. The sun also caused the camera to reflect a tiny green dot onto baseball which I was annoyed with at first, but then thought was very interesting and different. I also love how the horizon, clouds and tree line brings contrast and really separates the two shades of blue, first being the dark blue of the lake water and second being the light blue of the sky. I also like how the background is slightly tilted, while the main subject of the baseball is level, which gives a more off balanced, but interesting factor to the picture.