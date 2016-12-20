Sign up
Cathedral Vault
Interior of St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington, Kentucky
20th December 2016
20th Dec 16
Typewriterman
@typewriterman
Mikel Skoog
ace
Very nice. I'm glad you are putting that D3300 to work.
January 3rd, 2020
