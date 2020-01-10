Previous
Small Offerings by ubobohobo
Photo 2063

Small Offerings

All the usual summer fruits are ripening but our trees and vines have been so starved of water that the fruit is extremely small but very delicious just the same.
10th January 2020

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo

As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
