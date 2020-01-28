Previous
Next
Recovery by ubobohobo
Photo 2068

Recovery

After the drought broke Hubby's spirit mid-year it was great to see him back in the middle of the crowd again and able to face the world with a smile.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
566% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise